Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 32,094 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 55,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 751,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,167,000 after acquiring an additional 67,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.10. 1,968,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

