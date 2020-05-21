Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.77. 37,944,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602,772. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

