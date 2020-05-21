Cosmos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $177.88 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $483.65 million and approximately $177.88 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00027991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029872 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,095.63 or 1.00380887 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000608 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00087185 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

