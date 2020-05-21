Costco Wholesale (COST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costco Wholesale to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $304.91 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

