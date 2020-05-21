Couchain Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. Couchain has a market cap of $8,111.05 and $442.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io.

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

