Counos Coin (CCA) Achieves Market Cap of $66.77 Million

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for $4.50 or 0.00049535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Counos Coin has a market cap of $66.77 million and approximately $248,120.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

Counos Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

