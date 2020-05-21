Cred Trading Down 0.3% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Cred has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, OKEx and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,749,675 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Kyber Network, UEX, Huobi, DDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

