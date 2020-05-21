Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 25.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Shares of CACC opened at $348.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $498.06. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.29.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.74, for a total transaction of $86,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,997,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,231,545.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.99, for a total value of $4,319,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 121,631 shares valued at $38,113,757. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 120.5% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

