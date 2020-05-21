CREDIT (CREDIT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25,573.00

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $80,777.18 and $25,573.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00049591 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000282 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000620 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

