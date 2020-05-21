Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Raymond James raised Six Flags Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

SIX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.25. 79,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,489. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,494,016 shares of company stock worth $41,264,882. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

