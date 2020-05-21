Critical Analysis: Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (NYSE:WOPEY)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

95.8% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.65 $681.07 million $1.62 11.67 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 2.89 $343.00 million N/A N/A

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 26.07% 18.70% 9.21% WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cabot Oil & Gas and WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 1 9 9 0 2.42 WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 11.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.