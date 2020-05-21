Critical Contrast: Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and LiveRamp (OTCMKTS:RAMP)

Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Data Storage alerts:

This table compares Data Storage and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $8.48 million 1.67 $70,000.00 N/A N/A LiveRamp $285.62 million 8.92 $1.03 billion ($1.37) -27.61

LiveRamp has higher revenue and earnings than Data Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 0.82% 3.56% 0.83% LiveRamp -46.96% -12.55% -11.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Storage and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 0 6 0 3.00

LiveRamp has a consensus price target of $56.33, suggesting a potential upside of 48.95%. Given LiveRamp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Data Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Data Storage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government sectors. Data Storage Corporation is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.