CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 5.7% of Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned about 0.07% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 74,065 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.54. 64,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,915. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.89.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

