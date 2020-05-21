Cryptaur Trading 11% Lower This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $21,234.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.03534070 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.