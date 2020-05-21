Cryptocean 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $564,928.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $564,928.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043169 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.76 or 0.03577216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011154 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,131,854 coins and its circulating supply is 8,209,756 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

