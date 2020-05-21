Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE CUB traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,356 shares in the company, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $338,062. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cubic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 171,916 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cubic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $18,799,000. Finally, BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 38,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

