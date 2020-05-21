Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives Media Impact Score of -2.33

Media coverage about Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has been trending negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cummins earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CMI opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.82. Cummins has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.44.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

