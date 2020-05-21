CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $11,779.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.02125505 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00180099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

CUTcoin’s total supply is 103,106,168 coins and its circulating supply is 99,106,168 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org.

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

