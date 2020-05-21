CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 10.7% This Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00471482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00027895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000999 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00029623 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

