Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

