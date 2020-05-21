CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) is Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 364.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up about 2.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONE traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $70.11. 37,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,033. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.