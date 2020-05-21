DA Davidson Boosts Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target to $60.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXP. Stephens cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James raised Eagle Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Shares of EXP traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,479. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

