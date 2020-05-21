DA Davidson Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $23.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.26.

TRIP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. 2,261,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,801. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

