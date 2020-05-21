DAD Chain (DAD) Price Hits $0.21

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.03483962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003028 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011192 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one.

