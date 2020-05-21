DAD Market Capitalization Reaches $13.17 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $13.17 million and $2.18 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.94 or 0.03463025 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054653 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002980 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,452,990 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.