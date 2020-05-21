DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.18 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $83,951.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043346 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.97 or 0.03476115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011080 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

