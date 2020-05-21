Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 462.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.85.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $90.93. 5,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,525. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

