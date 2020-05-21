Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Xilinx by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,588,000 after buying an additional 29,971 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

