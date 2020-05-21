Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 152,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.