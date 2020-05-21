Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60,287 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 362,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $665,575 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.