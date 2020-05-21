Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 5,000 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,645,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.81.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 92,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,783. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.