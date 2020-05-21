DAOBet (BET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,940.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $158,940.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,044.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.87 or 0.02508384 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00638585 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org.

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

