DaTa eXchange Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.03470202 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003042 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

