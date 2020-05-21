Datacoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,412.66 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a market cap of $14,412.66 and approximately $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003393 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000460 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00044406 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Datacoin Coin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

