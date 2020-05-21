Datawallet (DXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $271,879.92

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Exmo and Cobinhood. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Datawallet has a total market cap of $271,879.92 and approximately $16,084.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.56 or 0.02116678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00179670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000732 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

