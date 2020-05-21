David Hottman Sells 490,000 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$39,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,098,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,864.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, David Hottman bought 15,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$825.00.

On Friday, March 6th, David Hottman bought 5,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$350.00.

Shares of ORS stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. Orestone Mining Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17.

About Orestone Mining

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

