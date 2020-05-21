DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target Increased to GBX 7,560 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 6,230 ($81.95) to GBX 7,560 ($99.45) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCC. HSBC reduced their target price on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DCC from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,160.20 ($94.19).

DCC opened at GBX 6,498 ($85.48) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,471.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,017.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DCC has a one year low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

