Deckers Outdoor Corp to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of DECK traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $161.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $13,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

