Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.41, RTT News reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,769. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

