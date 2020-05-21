DECOIN Trading Up 142.2% This Week (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $12,946.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 142.2% higher against the US dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000503 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,786,894 coins and its circulating supply is 26,474,187 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

