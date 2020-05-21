Dell (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Dell has set its FY21 guidance at 5.90-6.60 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DELL opened at $44.04 on Thursday. Dell has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $70.39. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 161,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $4,357,982.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,296,159.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell acquired 361,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,385,475.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

