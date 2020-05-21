Delphy Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Delphy has a market cap of $560,860.86 and $261.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 13% against the dollar. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.72 or 0.03488779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002801 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011127 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

