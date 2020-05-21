Denarius (D) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last week, Denarius has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $132.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,334,399 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.