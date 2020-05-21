Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €4.50 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.24% from the stock’s current price.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €5.83 ($6.78).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.64 ($7.72) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.98.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

