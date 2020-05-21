DeVault Hits 1-Day Volume of $285.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. DeVault has a total market cap of $104,775.77 and $285.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 263,169,746 coins and its circulating supply is 221,435,594 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

