DEX (DEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.71 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. DEX has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $659,598.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.26 or 0.02125505 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00180099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.