Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Buy Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 3,060 ($40.25) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($41.44) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($33.54) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,897.06 ($38.11).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,839.50 ($37.35). 1,170,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,939.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 615 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,240.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.