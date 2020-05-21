Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Diageo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. Diageo has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.38.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

