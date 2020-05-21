Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 401,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on DSX. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,081,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 253,977 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 297,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,041. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 57.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $39.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

