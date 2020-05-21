Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,807. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

